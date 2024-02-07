English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 00:03 IST

Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Hindu Sena Chief Gets Threat Letter Containing 3 Live Cartridges

Hindu Sena President Vishnu Gupta received a threatening letter compelling him to withdraw from the Krishna Janmabhoomi case.

Aaquil Jameel
Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Hindu Sena President Vishnu Gupta received a threatening letter on Wednesday, compelling him to withdraw from the Krishna Janmabhoomi case under the threat of dire consequences. 

The handwritten letter explicitly warned of severe repercussions and linked the case to past incidents. Vishnu Gupta, undeterred, affirmed his commitment to pursue the case and asserted his stance on the ongoing legal matter.

While speaking exclusively with Republic TV, Vishnu Gupta presented the threatening letter that read, "Babri to shaheed hogayi, ab aur kisi masjid ko shaheed nahi hone denge." 

The letter which was handwritten also stated, "Three live cartridges have already reached him, the fourth one would be in his head if he did not withdraw from the case." 

Following the threat letter, Vishnu Gupta while speaking to Republic, said, "I'm not scared and won't be deterred and will fight the case to ensure the case reaches to its logical conclusion." 

He added, "Ayodhya Ram Mandir is under construction; Gyanvapi matter (in Varanasi) is also sub-judice. We will legally remove the Eidgah and construct Shri Krishna temple (in Mathura).”  

Gupta reported the incident at the Madhu Vihar East police station, where he filed a formal complaint. ASI Prabhat Kumar confirmed the registration of a case, initiating further inquiry into the matter.

 

 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 00:00 IST

