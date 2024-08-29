sb.scorecardresearch
  • Lamp Posts with Hindu Religious Symbols in Karnataka's Koppal Sparks Row, Removal Order Issued

Published 15:02 IST, August 29th 2024

Lamp Posts with Hindu Religious Symbols in Karnataka's Koppal Sparks Row, Removal Order Issued

The lamp posts with Hindu religious symbols, installed by Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation in Gangavathi taluk, have sparked a debate.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Koppal Lamp post
Lamp Posts With Hindu Religious Symbols In Karnataka's Koppal Spark Controversy | Image: Republic Digital
  • 3 min read
