Published 15:02 IST, August 29th 2024
Lamp Posts with Hindu Religious Symbols in Karnataka's Koppal Sparks Row, Removal Order Issued
The lamp posts with Hindu religious symbols, installed by Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation in Gangavathi taluk, have sparked a debate.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Lamp Posts With Hindu Religious Symbols In Karnataka's Koppal Spark Controversy | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
15:02 IST, August 29th 2024