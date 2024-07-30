Published 19:39 IST, July 30th 2024
Landslide Prediction Mechanism, Needed Urgently in Highly Vulnerable Kerala: Experts
Landslide prediction mechanism and construction of safe structures for the vulnerable population after at least 57 people were killed in a series of landslides
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Landslide prediction mechanism, safe structures needed urgently in highly vulnerable Kerala | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
19:39 IST, July 30th 2024