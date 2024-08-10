Published 22:25 IST, August 10th 2024
Largest Kashmiri Folk Dance Record Made with 10,000 Female Participants
A group of 10,000 women from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district created a record by performing the largest Kashmiri folk dance ever at a cultural festival
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Largest Kashmiri folk dance record made with 10,000 female participants | Image: X/representative
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
22:25 IST, August 10th 2024