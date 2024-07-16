Published 11:51 IST, July 16th 2024
'Law and Order-RIP': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi, CM Stalin Over Death of NTK Leader in Tamil Nadu
Shehzad Poonawalla took to Twitter and said "Law and Order-RIP," adding that Rahul Gandhi hasn't found the time to visit the state.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
'Law and Order-RIP': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi, CM Stalin Over Death of NTK Leader in Tamil Nadu | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:45 IST, July 16th 2024