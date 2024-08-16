Published 11:20 IST, August 16th 2024
Leading NCP a Huge Responsibility; Mahayuti Positive on Seat-Sharing Talks: Deputy CM Ajit Panwar
Ajit Pawar has said that helming the NCP away from the shadows of his uncle and founder Sharad Pawar after the split is a huge responsibility.
- India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ajit Pawar has said that helming the NCP away from the shadows of his uncle and founder Sharad Pawar after the split is a huge responsibility. | Image: PTI
