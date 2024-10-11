Published 12:52 IST, October 11th 2024
Leopard Beaten to Death by Villagers After Attack on Man in Rajasthan's Udaipur
A leopard was beaten to death by villagers after it attacked a 55-year-old man in Udaipur district of Rajasthan on Friday, police said.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A leopard was beaten to death by villagers after it attacked a 55-year-old man in Udaipur district of Rajasthan on Friday, police said. | Image: Representative Image
