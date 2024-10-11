sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Air India Express Hydraulic Failure | Noel Tata | Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Leopard Beaten to Death by Villagers After Attack on Man in Rajasthan's Udaipur

Published 12:52 IST, October 11th 2024

Leopard Beaten to Death by Villagers After Attack on Man in Rajasthan's Udaipur

A leopard was beaten to death by villagers after it attacked a 55-year-old man in Udaipur district of Rajasthan on Friday, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Leopard enters school in Bijnor
A leopard was beaten to death by villagers after it attacked a 55-year-old man in Udaipur district of Rajasthan on Friday, police said. | Image: Representative Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:52 IST, October 11th 2024