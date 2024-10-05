sb.scorecardresearch
  • J&K Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP, NC Likely To Emerge As Largest Parties, Predicts Gulistan News
Published 00:50 IST, October 6th 2024

J&K Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP, NC Likely To Emerge As Largest Parties, Predicts Gulistan News

Jammu & Kashmir 2024 Exit Poll Live Updates: The Exit Polls for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, which were conducted in three phases over the past few weeks after high-octane campaigns and elections, will be revealed on Saturday evening. The 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections saw an overall voter turnout of 63.88 per cent. The results will be declared on October 8.

