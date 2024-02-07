LIVE: Hemant Soren to Appear Before ED Today

Advertisement

Hemant Soren Latest News: Hemant Soren is now likely to appear before the ED at his Ranchi residence on the afternoon of January 31 to record his statement in an alleged land scam case. Soren ended all speculations about his whereabouts and appeared on Tuesday as ED heat mounted into an alleged land scam case. Earlier in the day, he chaired a meeting with ministers of his ruling coalition and later paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. "Bapu's thoughts will always inspire us. Have fought, will fight, have won, will win. Hundreds of salutes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary," Hemant Soren posted on X. Meanwhile, the ruling alliance, led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, has asked all legislators to remain in Ranchi for a crucial meeting on Tuesday to address the evolving situation. On Monday, the ED officials visited the residence of Soren in the national capital to question him in connection with the land scam case and said that the Jharkhand Chief Minister could not be located. However, they seized a luxury car and Rs 36 lakh cash allegedly belonging to Soren. On the other hand, in a letter to ED, Soren has agreed to record his statement at his residence on Wednesday at 1 pm. “You are well aware that the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly will be held between 2nd and 29th February 2024 and the undersigned will be preoccupied with preparations for the same apart from other prior scheduled official engagements", Soren's letter to ED read.

"In these circumstances, your insistence to record a further statement of the undersigned on or before 31 January 2024 reeks of malice and reveals your political agenda to disrupt the functioning of the State Government and prevent an elected representative of the people from discharging his official duties," Soren's letter to the ED said.The "acts are malafide and politically motivated (and) stand vindicated. The issuance of summon to the undersigned is wholly vexatious and in colourable exercise of powers given by the statute," the letter added.

Hemant Soren News: Here Are The LIVE Updates

JMM legislature party meeting underway at Soren's residence.

Taking to X, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi said, "People heaved a sigh of relief as chief minister Hemant Soren, who had fled on foot from his Delhi residence late on the night of January 28, returned to the CM residence in Ranchi safe and secure, almost 40 hours later."

On BJP leaders' call for President's Rule in Jharkhand, JMM MP Mahua Maji says, "This attempt is being made ever since the formation of the government - that the government be toppled or President's Rule be imposed. Such incidents are being seen in all non-BJP ruled states. This is an elected government with one more year to go...One should stay away from such speculations. Elections are coming. Whoever the people will choose will form the government once again."

"When ED was called on January 31 on whose instructions did the ED go to his house in Delhi? It is being said that 36 lakh were recovered. Is someone authorised to enter one's house in his absence?... He is being treated like a criminal. Hemant Soren is not Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ajit Pawar or Nitish Kumar. He is the son of brave Shibu Soren", said JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya

JMM addressing key presser.

ED gathers more proof in Hemant Soren's alleged Land Scam Case: Reports.

After holding meet with JMM MLAs, Soren paid tribute to Gandhi.

#WATCH | Ranchi | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/7Uo0GhfXQG — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

On meeting with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, state minister Banna Gupta says, "All of us are united. CM is coming. It is the death anniversary of Bapu...The assassins of Bapu are alive even today and are murdering democracy. He (CM) is very confident. Read his face, you are all journalists."

Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren present in the meeting of MLAs.

H emant Soren is holding a meeting with the legislators of the ruling alliance at his residence in Ranchi.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren holds a meeting of the state's ministers and ruling side's MLAs at CM residence in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/OVM4ig3qZ0 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren arrives at his residence in Ranchi. He is being probed by ED in money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam

#WATCH | JMM MLAs arrive at the residence of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, in Ranchi pic.twitter.com/6Muoq1mEwk — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

Over 7,000 additional policemen deployed across Jharkhand in view of unfolding political situation: DGP

JMM leader Manoj Pandey says, " All these are strategies which can't be revealed. To fight against dictatorship, we are moving forward with a solid strategy. Please wait...did they (BJP) ever register a complaint when Brij Bhushan Singh was missing?..."

Section 144 CrPc imposed within 100 meters radius of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's residence, Raj Bhavan and ED office in Ranchi

After paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam says, "...If CM was in Ranchi, he would have been present here, since he is not here, I have come"

On ED probe against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Minister Banna Gupta says, " Honourable CM is in the hearts of Jharkhand people. He has said that he will answer all the questions of ED as per the deadline given by ED, let the deadline come..I don't want to make any comments on ED, everything will come to the people's court, they are the head of democracy. People set the narrative regarding what is happening to whom, and why is it happening.

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan in Ranchi says, "Like you(media), we are also waiting for the CM's response. Nobody is above the law. We have to work within the Constitution. We want law & order to be maintained."