Published 19:56 IST, August 25th 2024
Lord Krishna's Birthplace Decked Up for Janmashtami Celebrations
Preparations for the grand celebration of Janmashtami on Monday in Lord Krishna’s birthplace Mathura and Vrindavan, where he spent most of his childhood, are in full swing as temples have been decorated and arrangements made for devotees.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lord Krishna's Birthplace Decked Up for Janmashtami Celebrations | Image: Pixabay
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
19:56 IST, August 25th 2024