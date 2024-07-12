Published 07:47 IST, July 12th 2024
Love Triangle Gone Wrong in Indore: Man, Girlfriend Kill Woman, Arrested
A 23-year-old man and his girlfriend were arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a woman in April in Indore.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Police has arrested a 23-year-old man, and his girlfriend were arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a woman in April in Indore | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:47 IST, July 12th 2024