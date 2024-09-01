sb.scorecardresearch
  LPG Price Hike: Cost of Commercial Gas Cylinders Increase in Delhi, Check New Rate

Published 07:33 IST, September 1st 2024

LPG Price Hike: Cost of Commercial Gas Cylinders Increase in Delhi, Check New Rate

Oil marketing companies has increased the prices of 19 kg cylinder by 39 rupees, with effect from Sunday, as per reports.

Reported by: Digital Desk
LPG Cylinders Price Cut: Oil Companies Reduce Prices Of Commercial, 5 Kg FTL Cylinders
Oil marketing companies has increased the prices of 19 kg cylinder by 39 rupees, with effect from Sunday, as per reports.
  • 1 min read
07:11 IST, September 1st 2024