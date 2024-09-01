Published 07:33 IST, September 1st 2024
LPG Price Hike: Cost of Commercial Gas Cylinders Increase in Delhi, Check New Rate
Oil marketing companies has increased the prices of 19 kg cylinder by 39 rupees, with effect from Sunday, as per reports.
Oil marketing companies has increased the prices of 19 kg cylinder by 39 rupees, with effect from Sunday, as per reports. | Image: ANI
07:11 IST, September 1st 2024