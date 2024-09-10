sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Shimla Protests | Rahul Gandhi in US | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Train Derailments |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Maha CM Eknath Shinde Launches Campaign to Create Awareness on 10 Schemes Ahead of Polls

Published 14:14 IST, September 10th 2024

Maha CM Eknath Shinde Launches Campaign to Create Awareness on 10 Schemes Ahead of Polls

Under the 'Ladki Bahin Kutumb Bhet Abhiyaan' launched on Monday, Shinde's party Shiv Sena aims to reach out to more than one crore families in the state.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Maharashtra Government Announced ‘Ladla Bhai Yojana’
Maha CM Eknath Shinde Launches Campaign to Create Awareness on 10 Schemes Ahead of Polls | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:14 IST, September 10th 2024