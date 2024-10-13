Published 17:44 IST, October 13th 2024
Maharashtra CM Shinde Inaugurates 7 Creek Bridges Between Raigad and Sindhudurg
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday inaugurated the north channel of Thane Creek Bridge 3 and also laid foundation stones of seven new bridges.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Maharashtra CM inaugurates 7 creek bridges between Raigad and Sindhudurg | Image: X@EknathShinde
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:44 IST, October 13th 2024