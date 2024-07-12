Published 20:26 IST, July 12th 2024
Maharashtra MLC Polls: Massive Setback For MVA as BJP-Led Mahayuti Wins 9 of 11 Seats
In the high-stake MLC polls in Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance registered win on 9 out of 11 seats in the legislative council polls held on Friday.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
In Maharashtra MLC elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance registered win on 9 out of 11 seats in the legislative council polls. | Image: PTI/ Representational
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:02 IST, July 12th 2024