Published 20:26 IST, July 12th 2024

Maharashtra MLC Polls: Massive Setback For MVA as BJP-Led Mahayuti Wins 9 of 11 Seats

In the high-stake MLC polls in Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance registered win on 9 out of 11 seats in the legislative council polls held on Friday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mahayuti wins
In Maharashtra MLC elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance registered win on 9 out of 11 seats in the legislative council polls.
20:02 IST, July 12th 2024