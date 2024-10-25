Published 13:04 IST, October 25th 2024
Maharashtra Shocker: Pune Mother-Son Duo Hang Pet Dog to Death, Booked
Police on Thursday booked a woman and her son under various sections in connection with the alleged crime that took place in the Pirangut area of Mulshi tehsil.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Maharashtra Shocker: Pune Mother-Son Duo Hang Pet Dog to Death from Tree, Booked | Image: Unslash
13:04 IST, October 25th 2024