Updated March 14th, 2024 at 23:53 IST

'Someone Pushed Her From Behind,' Says Mamata Banerjee's Sister-in-Law

West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee's sister-in-law Kajori Banerjee reiterated SSKM Hospital Director's claims that the "CM was pushed from behind at her home"

Kolkata: After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday suffered severe head injury, the TMC supremo's sister-in-law Kajori Banerjee reiterated SSKM Hospital Director's claims that the "CM was pushed from behind at her home"

Talking to media, she said, “I can't say how it happened, only that someone pushed her from behind.”

SSKM Hospital Monimoy Bandyopadhyay's Claim 

Monimoy Bandyopadhyay, Director SSKM while presenting his medical bulletin said that the TMC supremo had a 'cerebral concussion due to some push from behind'.

"Chief Minister of West Bengal reported to our hospital today around 07:30 pm with a history of fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind.  She had a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut over her forehead and nose which was bleeding profusely.  Initially, she was assessed by hod neurosurgery, hod medicine and the cardiologist of our institute and is vital so had stabilized. Three stitches were applied on the forehead and one on the nose and the required dressing was done. Investigations like ECG, CT Scan, etc were done", Monimoy Bandyopadhyay, Director SSKM presented the medical bulletin. 

He added, "Medical personnel have provided their opinion in these regards. She was advised to remain admitted for observation, but she preferred to go home. She will continue to be under close watch and will continue to have the treatment as per the advice of the team of doctors. She will again be assessed tomorrow and subsequent treatment will be decided accordingly."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Suffers Significant Head Injury 

On Thursday evening, Mamata went though a significant injury on her forehead, the Trinamool Congress said. The TMC supremo had a few stitches and medical tests in a government-run hospital before doctors found her stable to be discharged. She was then taken back home.

“Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” the party posted on X along with pictures of Banerjee bleeding from her forehead.

TMC National General Secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the hospital, according to party sources. She was admitted to the Woodburn Ward of the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, from where she was discharged later.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 23:47 IST

