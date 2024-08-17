Published 17:33 IST, August 17th 2024
Nirbhaya’s Mother Demands Mamata Banerjee’s Resignation, Says She’s Misleading People
Nirbhaya's mother criticised Mamata Banerjee saying that “instead of using her authority to take action” against the culprits, she is trying to mislead public.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
Doctors protesting after woman doctor in Kolkata was raped and murdered | Image: PTI
