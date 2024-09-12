Published 22:38 IST, September 12th 2024
'Never Asked For it': Protesting RG Kar Doctors Hit Back at Mamata Over Her Resignation Offer
The protesting doctors accused Mamata Banerjee of using her remarks to shift blame onto them for the stalemate surrounding the RG Kar issue.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
The protesting doctors accused Mamata Banerjee of using her remarks to shift blame onto them for the stalemate surrounding the RG Kar issue.
