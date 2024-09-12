sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'Never Asked For it': Protesting RG Kar Doctors Hit Back at Mamata Over Her Resignation Offer

Published 22:38 IST, September 12th 2024

'Never Asked For it': Protesting RG Kar Doctors Hit Back at Mamata Over Her Resignation Offer

The protesting doctors accused Mamata Banerjee of using her remarks to shift blame onto them for the stalemate surrounding the RG Kar issue.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
doctors protest in kolkata
The protesting doctors accused Mamata Banerjee of using her remarks to shift blame onto them for the stalemate surrounding the RG Kar issue. | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

22:38 IST, September 12th 2024