  • Man Dies Of Suffocation After Python He Kept Around Neck Tightens Grip

Published 21:04 IST, August 29th 2024

A 60-year-old man allegedly died of suffocation on Thursday after a python he was carrying around his neck tightened its grip in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man Dies Of Suffocation After Python He Kept Around Neck Tightens Grip | Image: X/representative
