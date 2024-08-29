Published 21:04 IST, August 29th 2024
Man Dies Of Suffocation After Python He Kept Around Neck Tightens Grip
A 60-year-old man allegedly died of suffocation on Thursday after a python he was carrying around his neck tightened its grip in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city, police said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man Dies Of Suffocation After Python He Kept Around Neck Tightens Grip | Image: X/representative
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
21:04 IST, August 29th 2024