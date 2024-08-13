Published 23:56 IST, August 13th 2024
Man Falls To Death While Stealing Electricity Cable; Accomplices Bury Him
Two men have been arrested in Pune district for allegedly burying their friend, who died last month after falling from a 100-foot electricity tower, without reporting the death to his family or police.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man Falls To Death While Stealing Electricity Cable; Accomplices Bury Him | Image: Pixabay
23:56 IST, August 13th 2024