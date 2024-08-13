sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Vinesh Phogat | Patanjali Ads Case | Iran-Israel tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis | Trump-Musk Interview |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Man Falls To Death While Stealing Electricity Cable; Accomplices Bury Him

Published 23:56 IST, August 13th 2024

Man Falls To Death While Stealing Electricity Cable; Accomplices Bury Him

Two men have been arrested in Pune district for allegedly burying their friend, who died last month after falling from a 100-foot electricity tower, without reporting the death to his family or police.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Man Falls To Death While Stealing Electricity Cable; Accomplices Bury Him
Man Falls To Death While Stealing Electricity Cable; Accomplices Bury Him | Image: Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:56 IST, August 13th 2024