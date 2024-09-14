Published 21:41 IST, September 14th 2024
Man Kills Wife By Slitting Her Throat In Delhi's Geeta Colony
A man in Delhi’s Geeta Colony area allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat with a sharp object on Saturday on suspicion of an alleged illicit relation.
Man slits his wife's throat to death on suspicion of illicit relationship in Delhi's Geeta Colony
