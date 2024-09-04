sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Attacks | Georgia High School Shooting | Emergency Row | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Man Links 30 Beneficiaries with Single Mobile Number for Maharashtra’s Ladki-Bahin Yojana

Published 19:14 IST, September 4th 2024

Man Links 30 Beneficiaries with Single Mobile Number for Maharashtra’s Ladki-Bahin Yojana

A man hailing from Satara district has registered Aadhaar card numbers of 30 individuals to submit 30 separate applications to obtain benefits of Bahin Yojana

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Man registers details of 30 beneficiaries with same mobile number
Man registers details of 30 beneficiaries with same mobile number | Image: Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:14 IST, September 4th 2024