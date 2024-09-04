Published 19:14 IST, September 4th 2024
Man Links 30 Beneficiaries with Single Mobile Number for Maharashtra’s Ladki-Bahin Yojana
A man hailing from Satara district has registered Aadhaar card numbers of 30 individuals to submit 30 separate applications to obtain benefits of Bahin Yojana
Man registers details of 30 beneficiaries with same mobile number | Image: Pixabay
19:14 IST, September 4th 2024