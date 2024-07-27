sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:59 IST, July 27th 2024

Man Poses As NCP's Praful Patel To Extort Money From Qatar's Royal Family, Arrested

The accused Ravi Kant, reached out to Qatar's Royal Family. He introduced himself as NCP leader Praful Patel on WhatsApp and sought money for business.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
Man arrested for impersonating NCP Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel
Man arrested for impersonating NCP Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
  • 2 min read
