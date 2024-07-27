Published 18:59 IST, July 27th 2024
Man Poses As NCP's Praful Patel To Extort Money From Qatar's Royal Family, Arrested
The accused Ravi Kant, reached out to Qatar's Royal Family. He introduced himself as NCP leader Praful Patel on WhatsApp and sought money for business.
Man arrested for impersonating NCP Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
