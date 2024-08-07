Published 12:49 IST, August 7th 2024
Mango Diplomacy: Pakistan High Commission Sends Mangoes to Opp’n MPs Including Rahul Gandhi
Pakistan High Commission in Delhi sent cartons of mangoes to 7 Indian members of parliamentarians including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Pakistan High Commission in Delhi sent cartons of mangoes to 7 Indian members of parliamentarians including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi
