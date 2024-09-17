Published 12:29 IST, September 17th 2024
Preparing Roadmap for Permanent Peace in Manipur: Amit Shah
"We are talking to both the communities for maintaining peace. We are also preparing a roadmap for a permanent peace in Manipur,"Amit Shah said.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Security personnel during a search and area domination operation in vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur. | Image: PTI
