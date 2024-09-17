sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ New Delhi CM | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Train Derailments | Kolkata Horror |

Published 12:29 IST, September 17th 2024

Preparing Roadmap for Permanent Peace in Manipur: Amit Shah

"We are talking to both the communities for maintaining peace. We are also preparing a roadmap for a permanent peace in Manipur,"Amit Shah said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Manipur peace
Security personnel during a search and area domination operation in vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:29 IST, September 17th 2024