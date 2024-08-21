sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Middle East Tensions | Lateral Entry Row | MUDA Scam | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'Manner of Death Is Homicidal': Autopsy Report Confirms In Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case

Published 00:49 IST, August 21st 2024

'Manner of Death Is Homicidal': Autopsy Report Confirms In Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case

Autospy report reveals that the "manner of death" is "homicidal". The report of the autopsy also mentioned doctor had 16 external and nine internal injury marks

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Autopsy report confirms homicide in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Autopsy report confirms homicide in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:49 IST, August 21st 2024