Published 20:02 IST, August 5th 2024
Mass Burial with Interfaith Prayers Held for Landslide Victims in Wayanad; Death Toll Rises to 308
A mass burial for unidentified landslide victims was held in Wayanad, Kerala, with interfaith prayers amidst ongoing rescue efforts.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mass Burial with Interfaith Prayers Held for Landslide Victims in Wayanad; Death Toll Rises to 308 | Image: AP,X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:02 IST, August 5th 2024