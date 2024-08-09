sb.scorecardresearch
  • 13-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Girl Dances Bharatanatyam for 3 Hours, Raises ₹15K for Wayanad Relief

Published 10:30 IST, August 9th 2024

13-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Girl Dances Bharatanatyam for 3 Hours, Raises ₹15K for Wayanad Relief

Harini Sri, has won hearts with her initiative to perform Bharatnatyam for three hours straight to raise funds for the victims of Kerala Landslides.

Harini Sri generously contributed ₹ 15,000 including her savings to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund
  • 2 min read
