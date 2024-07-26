Published 00:03 IST, July 27th 2024
Meghalaya: 10 Pro-ILP Activists Arrested for Trying to Prevent Tourists From Visiting Dawki, Sohra
At least 10 pro-ILP activists were arrested on Friday after they tried to prevent tourists from visiting Sohra and Dawki in Meghalaya's.
Meghalaya: 10 Pro-ILP Activists Arrested for Trying to Prevent Tourists From Visiting Dawki, Sohra | Image: PTI
