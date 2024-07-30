sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:40 IST, July 30th 2024

Mentally Challenged Woman Raped On Govt Hospital Campus In MP; One Held

A 24-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped on the campus of a government medical college and hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Image: Unsplash/ Representational Image
