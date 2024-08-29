Published 09:16 IST, August 29th 2024
Military Court has Sentenced a Myanmar Journalist to Life in Prison, outlet's editor says
Myanmar is one of the world's biggest jailers of journalists, second only to China, according to the Paris-based press freedom group Reporters Without Borders.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two journalists convicted under counterterrorism law in Myanmar | Image: AP
