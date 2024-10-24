sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Minor Girl Dies in UP Hospital Due to High Fever, Family Claims Doctors Were Busy Playing Cricket

Published 23:34 IST, October 24th 2024

Minor Girl Dies in UP Hospital Due to High Fever, Family Claims Doctors Were Busy Playing Cricket

A five-year-old girl died in a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, with her family alleging that her death was due to a lack of medical attention.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Minor girl dies in UP hospital, family claims instead of giving treatment they were playing cricket
Minor girl dies in UP hospital, family claims instead of giving treatment they were playing cricket | Image: Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:34 IST, October 24th 2024