New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, referred to the report on decline of Hindu population and increase in minorities share and said that the wrong narrative has been exposed.

“Between 1950 and 2015, the share of Hindus dipped by 7.82 per cent, while that of Muslims increased by 43 per cent. Hindu civilisation is all accommodating, there is no point spreading false narratives anymore. Those creating narratives of ‘minority under threat’ must look into the report and come out of their false perception,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that India firmly believes in the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – the earth is one family. “Even under properity, we never took even an inch of anyone's land. All the false allegations have been busted after the release of the report.”

He further said that decline of Hindu population must not the concern limited to India. "A great culture which is all-inclusive, which can somehow keep the world in balance in the future, which is no one's enemy, will not be able to influence if its share declines. Today the world should be concerned about how the Hindu population will increase."

Hindus Shrink In India: EAC-PM Report

A report published by Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) members revealed that the majority population in India, belonging to the Hindu religion, has declined significantly by 7.82 per cent between 1950 and 2015, while the minorities have registered an increase in their share during the same time period.

The study showed that reduction in the majority share in India is only next to Myanmar which witnessed a 10 percent decline, among the 167 countries analysed in a working paper.

"The share of Muslim population in 1950 was 9.84 percent and increased to 14.09 percent in 2015, a 43.15 percent increase in their share. Within the immediate neighborhood of South Asia, India has witnessed the biggest decline in the majority population only next to Myanmar,” the working paper reads.

The paper, authored by EAC-PM member Shamika Ravi, Apurv Kumar Mishra, Consultant, EAC-PM, and Abraham Jose, Professional, EAC-PM, highlighted that minorities are not just protected but ‘indeed thriving in India.’

