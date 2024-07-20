Published 22:40 IST, July 20th 2024

Mizoram Bids Farewell to Zadingi, the Fearless Woman Who Killed a Tiger With an Axe

Mizoram on Saturday bid farewell to Zadingi, the fearless woman who carved her name into India's gallantry history by killing a tiger with her axe.Zadingi, who achieved this remarkable feat 46 years ago, passed away on Friday at the age of 72 in her native village of Buarpui in south Mizoram