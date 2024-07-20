Published 22:40 IST, July 20th 2024
Mizoram Bids Farewell to Zadingi, the Fearless Woman Who Killed a Tiger With an Axe
Mizoram on Saturday bid farewell to Zadingi, the fearless woman who carved her name into India's gallantry history by killing a tiger with her axe.Zadingi, who achieved this remarkable feat 46 years ago, passed away on Friday at the age of 72 in her native village of Buarpui in south Mizoram
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mizoram Bids Farewell to Zadingi, the Fearless Woman Who Killed a Tiger With an Axe | Image: X @Lal_Duhoma
