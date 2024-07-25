Published 00:00 IST, July 26th 2024

Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut in Thane, Pune; Mumbai on ‘Red’ Alert

Maharashtra Rain Live Updates: Severe monsoon showers wreaked havoc in Pune district. Mumbai too witnessed the mayhem due to overflowing lakes and severe waterlogging on city roads. The army has been deployed in Pune to aid in rescuing individuals affected by flooding. Wada & Vikramgad talukas in Palghar districts declared a holiday for educational institutions.