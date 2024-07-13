sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:29 IST, July 13th 2024

MP Bypoll: BJP’s Kamlesh Shah Wins Amarwara Assembly Seat

BJP’s Kamlesh Shah on Saturday won the Amarwara (ST) seat by a margin of over 3,200 votes after trailing in a number of rounds.Shah defeated his nearest Congress rival Dheeran Shah Invati by a margin of 3,252 votes. Shah got 83,036 votes, while Congress’ Invati polled 79,784 votes

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
MP bypoll: BJP’s Kamlesh Shah wins Amarwara assembly seat
16:29 IST, July 13th 2024