Published 13:40 IST, September 9th 2024

MP Govt Forms Delimitation Commission to Review Boundaries of Districts and Divisions

The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a new delimitation commission to re-examine the boundaries and number of districts and divisions in the state.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a new delimitation commission to re-examine the boundaries and number of districts | Image: PTI
13:40 IST, September 9th 2024