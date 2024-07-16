sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:00 IST, July 17th 2024

MP Schools to Celebrate Guru Purnima with Focus on Gurukul Traditions

On the first day of the event, students will be educated about the traditional teacher-student relationship in Indian culture. Following the morning prayer, teachers will elaborate on the significance of this tradition and the importance of Guru Purnima.

Guru purnima
MP Schools to Celebrate Guru Purnima with Focus on Gurukul Traditions | Image: freepik
