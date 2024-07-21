sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:24 IST, July 21st 2024

MP Shocker: 2 Women Partially Buried In Murrum While Protesting Against Road Construction

Two women were partially buried after murrum was tipped over them from a truck while they were protesting against road construction in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Women Partially Buried In Murrum While Protesting Against Road Construction | Image: X
