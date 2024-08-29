Published 10:53 IST, August 29th 2024
'People Will Storm PM's Residence Like Bangladesh': Karnataka Congress MLA's Remark Sparks Row
Patil criticised the Karnataka Governor’s decision to sanction prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case, calling it a "conspiracy" by the BJP.
The MLA was speaking about Governor sanctioning prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case. | Image: PTI
