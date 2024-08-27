sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:26 IST, August 27th 2024

Mumbai Cops' Crackdown on Janmashtami Traffic Violations Generate Rs 1 Cr E-Challan Fine

Mumbai Traffic Police, on Tuesday, generated over one crore revenue in e-challans on Janmashtami for violating traffic rules.

Mumbai Cops' Crackdown on Janmashtami Traffic Violations Generate Rs 1 Cr E-Challan Fine | Image: PTI/representative
23:26 IST, August 27th 2024