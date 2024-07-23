sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:39 IST, July 23rd 2024

Mumbai: Diamond Merchant Dies by Suicide, Cops Suspect Financial Stress

A 65-year-old diamond merchant allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the sea near Hotel Taj in Colaba, he was reportedly under stress due to monetary loss

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A diamond merchant allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the sea near Hotel Taj in Mumbai's Colaba
