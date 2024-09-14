Published 21:00 IST, September 14th 2024
Mumbai Police Commissioner Warns Against Fake Arrest Notices, Urges Public to Report Scams
People should not fall prey to the fraudsters who send such communication and instead report it to police, Phansalkar added.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai Police Commissioner Warns Against Fake Arrest Notices, Urges Public to Report Scams | Image: X/CPMumbaiPolice
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:00 IST, September 14th 2024