Published 12:13 IST, July 21st 2024

2 Mumbai-Bound Vistara Flights Diverted to Ahmedabad Due to Bad Weather; IMD Issues Rain Alert

Vistara flight flying to Mumbai from Amritsar and Delhi have been diverted to Ahmedabad due to bad weather; the IMD has also issued a rain alert for the city.

Reported by: Ananya Srivastava
A representative image of Vistara airplane parked at the airport.
  • 2 min read
