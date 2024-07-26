Published 17:50 IST, July 26th 2024

Maharashtra Rains LIVE: Mumbai on Orange Alert; More Showers Expected in Pune; Schools to Stay Open

Maharashtra Rains LIVE: Mumbai and suburbs will see moderate to heavy rain on Friday, with isolated very heavy downpours, and gusty winds up to 60 kmph. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Sindhudurg, and a red alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri. Pune faced severe damage, with three electrocutions and one landslide fatality, leading to school closures in affected areas.