Published 00:04 IST, July 10th 2024
Monsoon: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Heavy Showers Likely At isolated places In Maharashtra
Heavy rain lashed Mumbai and adjoining areas, disrupting suburban train services and flight operations as normal life was thrown out of gear in the metropolis.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Monsoon LIVE: Trains Cancelled in Mumbai, IMD Issues Red Alert for Today | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
08:22 IST, July 9th 2024