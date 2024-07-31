Published 23:55 IST, July 31st 2024

Mumbai Sees Uptick in Malaria, H1N1 Cases in July; Drop in Dengue, Leptospirosis Infections

Mumbai has recorded a "slight increase" in malaria and H1N1 (flu) cases in July 2024 at 797 and 161, respectively, as compared to the same month last year, the city civic body said.