Published 23:55 IST, July 31st 2024

Mumbai Sees Uptick in Malaria, H1N1 Cases in July; Drop in Dengue, Leptospirosis Infections

Mumbai has recorded a "slight increase" in malaria and H1N1 (flu) cases in July 2024 at 797 and 161, respectively, as compared to the same month last year, the city civic body said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Malaria, H1N1, Dengue, Leptospirosis
Mumbai sees uptick in malaria, H1N1 cases in July; drop in dengue, leptospirosis infections | Image: Freepik
