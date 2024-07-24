sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:37 IST, July 24th 2024

Mumbai Shocker: Man Killed with Throat Slit in Spa by 2 Unidentified Persons

"Waghmare and five others went out for a party and returned late at night. In the late hours, two persons knocked on the door of the spa, and after it was opened, they killed Waghmare with a sharp weapon," an official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: Shutterstock
21:37 IST, July 24th 2024