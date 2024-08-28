Published 18:50 IST, August 28th 2024
Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Major Disruptions Expected Around BKC Due to Global Fintech Fest 2024
Mumbai Traffic Police warn of heavy congestion around BKC from August 28-30 due to the Global Fintech Fest. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Major Disruptions Expected Around BKC Due to Global Fintech Fest 2024 | Image: PTI
18:50 IST, August 28th 2024